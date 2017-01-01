Statewide Stories Public Safety - Sept. 22-27 FIRE Anchor Point Fire & EMS responded to six emergency medical calls and two fire calls. Kachemak Emergency Services responded to no calls. POLICE Sept. 22 2:45 p.m. An officer assisted AST in attempted location of subject of a welfare check near [...] Teen Works To Help The Homeless Helping others helps Casey Marsh feel positive By Christina Whiting Homer Tribune [caption id="attachment_51855" align="alignleft" width="250"] Photo provided - Local youth, Casey Marsh, is dedicated to helping the homeless in Homer.[/caption] Community News - Sept. 29 Building a better baby SVT Health and Wellness will host a Thriving Thursday class on Sept. 29 from 6-8 p.m. at 880 East End Road in Homer. Entitled, “Thinking About Getting Pregnant,” the program is hosted by SVT Physician Assistant Page Herring, as [...] Autumn Is A Time To Embrace Rhythm Of Life By Lisa Asselin For the Homer Tribune Well, it’s that time of year when the winds blow in, the leaves fall and your kiddos must adapt to school life after a summer of nap-free days, late nights and a virtual “raised by wolves” mentality. Some of you [...] City Council Candidates Weigh In On Issues Carey Restino Homer Tribune On Oct. 4, Homer city voters will elect two new city council members to fill the seats vacated by Gus VanDyke and Bryan Zak. This council will be challenged with navigating ever-shrinking budgets while carefully promoting [...]

Most Popular Stories ACLU sues Kenai Peninsula Borough over religious invocation restrictions One week after the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly voted again to allow only Assembly-approved religious groups to deliver invocations before its meetings, a lawsuit has been filed to overturn the restrictions. The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska [...] FYI - News briefs & announcements - Dec. 29 Tusty takes a break for repairs The M/V Tustumena sailing schedule for January 3-5, 2017 has been revised due to required mechanical repairs. The vessel's revised schedule is: Jan. 2 — 5:45 p.m. depart Kodiak, 7:15 p.m. arrive Ouzinkie; 7:45 p.m. [...] Looking back on a volatile year For the southern Kenai Peninsula, 2016 was a year of change, both predictable and unexpected. As Homer and the rest of the state watched the dire economic situation in Alaska expand, the natural word was changing at a similar pace. While three years of warm [...] Love for adventure leads family to Alaska Eager to do something fun, cool and different, doctors Edson and Renda Knapp and four of their seven children moved from Tennessee to Homer this past spring. "We wanted more time with our family and the quality of life that's here," Edson Knapp [...] Alaska postpones decision on Pebble permit A decision on the state permit needed to allow the Pebble Limited Partnership to continue exploration work near Iliamna has been postponed. Earlier this year, the partnership applied to the state Department of Natural Resources for the multi-agency hard rock [...]