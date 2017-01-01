Statewide Stories Public Safety - Sept. 22-27 FIRE Anchor Point Fire & EMS responded to six emergency medical calls and two fire calls. Kachemak Emergency Services responded to no calls. POLICE Sept. 22 2:45 p.m. An officer assisted AST in attempted location of subject of a welfare check near [...] Teen Works To Help The Homeless Helping others helps Casey Marsh feel positive By Christina Whiting Homer Tribune [caption id="attachment_51855" align="alignleft" width="250"] Photo provided - Local youth, Casey Marsh, is dedicated to helping the homeless in Homer.[/caption] Community News - Sept. 29 Building a better baby SVT Health and Wellness will host a Thriving Thursday class on Sept. 29 from 6-8 p.m. at 880 East End Road in Homer. Entitled, “Thinking About Getting Pregnant,” the program is hosted by SVT Physician Assistant Page Herring, as [...] Autumn Is A Time To Embrace Rhythm Of Life By Lisa Asselin For the Homer Tribune Well, it’s that time of year when the winds blow in, the leaves fall and your kiddos must adapt to school life after a summer of nap-free days, late nights and a virtual “raised by wolves” mentality. Some of you [...] City Council Candidates Weigh In On Issues Carey Restino Homer Tribune On Oct. 4, Homer city voters will elect two new city council members to fill the seats vacated by Gus VanDyke and Bryan Zak. This council will be challenged with navigating ever-shrinking budgets while carefully promoting [...]

Most Popular Stories Homer couple has heart for community service Uprooting their home twice a year to move between Homer and Juneau for the Alaska Legislature sessions is just a regular part of life for Paul and Tina Seaton, and is something they have been doing for the past 14 years. Since 2003, Paul has served as a [...] Regulation freeze could delay start of halibut season More Pacific halibut will be going to market this year due to an overall boost in the harvests for the West Coast, British Columbia and Alaska. The coast wide catch of 31.4 million pounds reflects a 5.1 percent increase, and for the first time in decades, not [...] Warming oceans bring widespread ecological changes As the global climate heats up, so do the ocean waters off Alaska, meaning big changes for marine ecosystems and bad news for some species. Scientists gathered in Anchorage last week for the Alaska Marine Science Symposium at the Hotel Captain Cook reviewed [...] Three from plane overdue in Kenai rescued on opposite side of Cook Inlet A flare in the dark was the first sign a Coast Guard helicopter crew saw from three people found alive Monday night more than a day after their plane was reported overdue from Anchorage to Kenai. Etzwiler's 23 points lead M's to win Mariner junior Koby Etzwiler scored 23 points to lead his Homer High School varsity basketball team to a 53-38 win over the visiting Seward Seahawks on Saturday. The M's jumped out to a quick 14-5 lead in the first quarter, thanks in part to 4 for 5 shooting [...]