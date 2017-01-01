Statewide Stories Public Safety - Sept. 22-27 FIRE Anchor Point Fire & EMS responded to six emergency medical calls and two fire calls. Kachemak Emergency Services responded to no calls. POLICE Sept. 22 2:45 p.m. An officer assisted AST in attempted location of subject of a welfare check near [...] Teen Works To Help The Homeless Helping others helps Casey Marsh feel positive By Christina Whiting Homer Tribune [caption id="attachment_51855" align="alignleft" width="250"] Photo provided - Local youth, Casey Marsh, is dedicated to helping the homeless in Homer.[/caption] Community News - Sept. 29 Building a better baby SVT Health and Wellness will host a Thriving Thursday class on Sept. 29 from 6-8 p.m. at 880 East End Road in Homer. Entitled, “Thinking About Getting Pregnant,” the program is hosted by SVT Physician Assistant Page Herring, as [...] Autumn Is A Time To Embrace Rhythm Of Life By Lisa Asselin For the Homer Tribune Well, it’s that time of year when the winds blow in, the leaves fall and your kiddos must adapt to school life after a summer of nap-free days, late nights and a virtual “raised by wolves” mentality. Some of you [...] City Council Candidates Weigh In On Issues Carey Restino Homer Tribune On Oct. 4, Homer city voters will elect two new city council members to fill the seats vacated by Gus VanDyke and Bryan Zak. This council will be challenged with navigating ever-shrinking budgets while carefully promoting [...]

Most Popular Stories Sports Briefs - Dec. 29 Homer basketball teams were able to sneak in one regular-season game before heading home for the holidays. Homer boys picked up a Southcentral Conference win last Thursday in Seward, beating the Seahawks 56-51. Following a 10-10 first quarter, the Mariners [...] From Utqiaġvik to Juneau, 2016 was warmest year on record in much of Alaska From Metlakatla to Utqiaġvik, 2016 was the warmest year on record in much of Alaska, according to preliminary data released Sunday by the National Weather Service. What's especially striking about the year is how widespread the warmth was, said Rick [...] Seaton seeks fiscal solution for state Heading into his 14th year in Juneau, Homer's state Rep. Paul Seaton said he is more optimistic than ever that the current legislature will find a lasting solution to the state's fiscal crisis. That's a decidedly positive sentiment considering the state's [...] Coach a 'perk' for more than just wrestling Even if you've only lived in Homer a few years and have never had a student involved in high school athletics, chances are you have at least heard Chris Perk's name. Adept in just about every sport known to man, the Homer High School teacher, athletic [...] A lifetime of feeding a restless spirit Bonita Banks has a restless spirit. This restlessness has led her to live in many different places, pursue numerous passions and develop a variety of skills. "I like to challenge myself and I like to do things the hard way," she said. Banks is a [...]